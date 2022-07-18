UrduPoint.com

EU Renews Terrorist Blacklist For Another 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

EU Renews Terrorist Blacklist for Another 6 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Council of the European Union on Monday renewed without changes its list of sanctioned persons and entities established in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The council reviews the list at least every six months. It can delist a person, group or entity at any time.

"The Council today renewed, with no changes, the so-called EU terrorist list, which sets out persons, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures with a view to combatting terrorism," it said.

The list was first set up in 2001 in implementation of a UN Security Council resolution that followed the attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. It has since been expanded to include a total 13 people and 21 groups.

Under the EU terrorist list, sanctioned persons are subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze, while entities are subject to the freezing of their funds. EU operators are prohibited from making funds available to those on the list.

As of 2016, the EU can apply sanctions to Islamic State and al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia) and their associates. Until then, sanctions could only be applied to persons and entities listed by the United Nations or by EU member states acting individually.

Hamas, Hezbollah's military wing, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Basque separatists in Spain are all on the list.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Palestine Russia European Union Washington, D.C. New York Spain United States 2016 All From

Recent Stories

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

32 minutes ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

2 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.