EU Reopens Borders To 15 Countries But US Excluded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

EU reopens borders to 15 countries but US excluded

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU on Tuesday agreed to open its border to 15 countries from where travellers can reach Europe from July 1, with the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, to remain excluded.

China made it to the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, a statement said.

