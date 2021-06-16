EU Report on Relations With Russia Seeks Getting Out of Negative Spiral - Source

The report on the European Union's relations with Russia, prepared by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, is aimed at considering whether it is possible to get out of a negative spiral and make relations more predicable, a high-ranking EU representative told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The report on the European Union's relations with Russia, prepared by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, is aimed at considering whether it is possible to get out of a negative spiral and make relations more predicable, a high-ranking EU representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The joint communication, which will be presented at the EU summit scheduled for June 24-25, proposes a new strategy on Russia, based on the principles of distancing, pressure and dialogue on issues of the EU interest, such as healthcare, climate, Iran's nuclear program and terrorism fight.

"The current scenario is negative, we note this in the beginning of the document. We want to get out of this negative spiral in our relations and move towards more predictable relations without any surprises. It is necessary to stop the degradation that we see now. This is an important message," the EU representative said.

The source added that "Russia is an important part of the European and Asian continents, it will remain a neighbor of Europe, this fact cannot be ignored.

"

"We know that we must rely on Russia, therefore, among the three principles we have provided one on interaction or dialogue. Someday we will have to move towards a new partnership with Russia, but we cannot count on this now, relations have deteriorated too much, it is necessary to restore trust and the rules of cooperation," the source continued.

The source stressed that "the security of the continent depends on what the EU and Russia are doing."

"This document, which has been prepared for European leaders, also contains a message for Russia: we state the deterioration of relations with Russia, but at the same time, we talk about how to stop this. We are determined to protect our interests, but we are also ready for interaction in common interests, we are ready to try to lead our relations to a scenario that will allow us to overcome the existing challenges, fears and aggressive behavior that we face on the part of Russia," the EU representative said, expressing hope that Russia will hear the signals.