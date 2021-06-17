UrduPoint.com
EU Report On Russia Policy Does Not Promote Improvement Of Relations - Moscow

Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The European Union's recent report on the perspective of relations with Russia cannot be the basis for further interaction between Moscow and Brussels, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

The joint communication, which will be presented at the EU summit scheduled for June 24-25, proposes a new strategy on Russia, based on the principles of distancing, pressure and dialogue on issues of the EU interest.

"Such principles, of course, cannot serve as a basis for constructive stable relations between Russia and the European Union, taking them beyond the framework of situational interaction, and even more so for building a renewed partnership in the future," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that the content of the report is "ideologized".

"It can hardly be called an understanding of the fundamental interests of the Europeans in the refraction of relations with Russia," Zakharova added.

