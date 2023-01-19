UrduPoint.com

EU Reports First Ever Drop In Renewable Energy Consumption In 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 06:35 PM

EU Reports First Ever Drop in Renewable Energy Consumption in 2021

The share of energy produced from renewable sources in the European Union's total consumption totaled 21.8% in 2021, marking the first decrease ever recorded, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The share of energy produced from renewable sources in the European Union's total consumption totaled 21.8% in 2021, marking the first decrease ever recorded, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"The share of gross final energy consumption from renewable sources at EU level reached 21.8% in 2021. Compared with 2020, this was a 0.3 percentage points (pp) decrease and the first decrease ever recorded," Eurostat said in a statement.

The 21.8% share is below the current 32% renewable energy target set for 2030, the statement read. Eurostat urged EU states to boost their efforts to stay above the baseline set by the EU Regulation on the governance of the energy union and climate action in 2018.

"This is even more so taking into account that in 2021 the Commission issued its proposal for amending the Renewable Energy Directive, where it aims to increase this target to 40%, with the REPowerEU plan in 2022 upping this target further to 45%," Eurostat added.

Sweden has the highest share of energy consumed from renewable sources at 62.6%, leaving behind Finland with just over 43% and Latvia with 42%, while Luxembourg with 11.7% and Malta with slightly over 12% have the lowest share of energy consumption from renewable sources, according to the statement.

Fifteen out of the 27 EU members have consumed less than EU average share of renewable energy in 2021, Eurostat said.

In May, the European Commission introduced the REPowerEU initiative - the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy supplies and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, accounting for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Luxembourg Finland Latvia Malta May Gas 2018 2020 From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

21 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

21 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Dissolves Parliament's Lower Hous ..

Kazakh President Dissolves Parliament's Lower House, Declares Early Elections on ..

47 seconds ago
 Belarus, Russia Share Opinion That OSCE in Crisis ..

Belarus, Russia Share Opinion That OSCE in Crisis - Belarusian Foreign Minister

49 seconds ago
 Black Day to be observed in AJK on Indian republic ..

Black Day to be observed in AJK on Indian republic day

50 seconds ago
 Spring video of Makkah getting huge response in Pa ..

Spring video of Makkah getting huge response in Pakistan

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.