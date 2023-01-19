EU Reports First Ever Drop in Renewable Energy Consumption in 2021

The share of energy produced from renewable sources in the European Union's total consumption totaled 21.8% in 2021, marking the first decrease ever recorded, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The share of energy produced from renewable sources in the European Union's total consumption totaled 21.8% in 2021, marking the first decrease ever recorded, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"The share of gross final energy consumption from renewable sources at EU level reached 21.8% in 2021. Compared with 2020, this was a 0.3 percentage points (pp) decrease and the first decrease ever recorded," Eurostat said in a statement.

The 21.8% share is below the current 32% renewable energy target set for 2030, the statement read. Eurostat urged EU states to boost their efforts to stay above the baseline set by the EU Regulation on the governance of the energy union and climate action in 2018.

"This is even more so taking into account that in 2021 the Commission issued its proposal for amending the Renewable Energy Directive, where it aims to increase this target to 40%, with the REPowerEU plan in 2022 upping this target further to 45%," Eurostat added.

Sweden has the highest share of energy consumed from renewable sources at 62.6%, leaving behind Finland with just over 43% and Latvia with 42%, while Luxembourg with 11.7% and Malta with slightly over 12% have the lowest share of energy consumption from renewable sources, according to the statement.

Fifteen out of the 27 EU members have consumed less than EU average share of renewable energy in 2021, Eurostat said.

In May, the European Commission introduced the REPowerEU initiative - the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy supplies and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, accounting for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.