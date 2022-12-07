UrduPoint.com

EU Requests 2 WTO Panels On Ongoing Trade Disputes With China - Commission

December 07, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The European Union has requested two panels at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Chinese trade restrictions with Lithuania, as well as on EU high-tech patents, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The EU has today requested the establishment of panels at the World Trade Organization for two of its ongoing trade disputes with China. One concerns the legality of the trade restrictions that China has had in place against Lithuanian exports and EU exports containing Lithuanian content since December 2021. The other concerns the legality of China restricting EU holders of high-tech patents from accessing EU courts to effectively protect and enforce their rights," the commission said in a statement.

The commission noted that both Chinese measures are "highly damaging" to European businesses, as they affect intra-EU trade and supply chains. Repealing these measures is in both the economic and strategic interests of the union, the commission added.

"China is a major trading partner for the EU, which brings clear economic benefits to both sides. Good partners treat each other with respect and should adhere to fair play.

It is therefore our duty to stand up for our rights when China violates global trade rules or subjects an EU Member State to economic coercion, also affecting our single market. Our preference was to solve these two significant and systemic cases... We are therefore left with no choice but to request the establishment of these WTO panels," European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Since December 2021, China has applied restrictive measures to exports from Lithuania and exports of EU products with Lithuanian content, following a deterioration in bilateral relations since Taiwan opened an official office in Vilnius last November. China also imposed a total ban on imports of alcohol, beef, dairy products, logs and peat from Lithuania, using phytosanitary arguments to do so.

Since August 2020, Chinese courts have been issuing anti-suit injunctions that prevent EU companies with high-tech patents from defending their technologies in non-Chinese courts, including EU courts. Chinese manufacturers are using injunctions to pressure patent holders to give them cheaper access to European technologies, according to the commission.

