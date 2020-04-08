UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Research Council Chief Resigns Over Bloc's Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

EU Research Council Chief Resigns Over Bloc's Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

President of the European Research Council (ERC) Mauro Ferrari told the Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday that he had resigned following a failure to secure support for his plan on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic at EU institutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) President of the European Research Council (ERC) Mauro Ferrari told the Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday that he had resigned following a failure to secure support for his plan on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic at EU institutions.

"I arrived at the ERC a fervent supporter of the EU [but] the Covid-19 crisis completely changed my views, though the ideals of international collaboration I continue to support with enthusiasm," Ferrari said in a statement to the newspaper, adding that he was "extremely disappointed" by the bloc's response to the pandemic.

According to the newspaper, the official, who took office this year, submitted his resignation to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday afternoon.

Ferrari said that he had developed a special plan to fight the coronavirus at von der Leyen's request, but his plan was passed on to different layers of the European Commission, "where .

.. it disintegrated upon impact."

"The very fact that I worked directly with her created an internal political thunderstorm," he added.

According to a commission spokesperson, 50 ongoing or completed ERC projects were contributing to the response to the pandemic, the newspaper reported, adding that some members of the ERC's Scientific Council disagreed with Ferrari's idea to focus on a short-term pandemic response, as other EU structures should do this.

The ERC was set up in 2007 to fund the best European scientists and has since become one of the world's most prestigious funding agencies with a budget of around two billion Euros ($ 2.17 billion) a year.

Related Topics

World Budget Ferrari Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bridge Collapses in Massa and Carrara Province of ..

50 seconds ago

PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah reviews progress on rati ..

52 seconds ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

3 minutes ago

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

3 minutes ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.