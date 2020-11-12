UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Reserves 225Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Developed By CureVac Pharma - Company CEO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

EU Reserves 225Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Developed by CureVac Pharma - Company CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The European Union has reserved 225 million doses of the future coronavirus vaccine developed by the German CureVac pharma firm, planning to claim another package of 180 million, company's CEO Franz-Werner Haas told reporters in Berlin.

"The EU has requested us to reserve  225 million doses [of CureVac future vaccine], there is an option for reserving an additional 180 million," he said, adding that the company is holding talks on vaccine reservations with other regions as well. 

The company initiated the CVnCoV vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease in January 2020, and put it in clinical trials for the first time in July. Haas said that some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the candidate, while the date of the phase launch is yet to be determined. The trials are due to last for three months.

Related Topics

German European Union Company Berlin January July 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

54 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

1 hour ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

57 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.