EU Reserves 225Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Developed by CureVac Pharma - Company CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The European Union has reserved 225 million doses of the future coronavirus vaccine developed by the German CureVac pharma firm, planning to claim another package of 180 million, company's CEO Franz-Werner Haas told reporters in Berlin.

"The EU has requested us to reserve 225 million doses [of CureVac future vaccine], there is an option for reserving an additional 180 million," he said, adding that the company is holding talks on vaccine reservations with other regions as well.

The company initiated the CVnCoV vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease in January 2020, and put it in clinical trials for the first time in July. Haas said that some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the candidate, while the date of the phase launch is yet to be determined. The trials are due to last for three months.