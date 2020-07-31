EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus vaccine

The EU announced Friday that it had struck a deal with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The EU announced Friday that it had struck a deal with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi for 300 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm which negotiated the agreement, said it would allow all 27 member countries to purchase the vaccine once it was proven to be safe and effective.