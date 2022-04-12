UrduPoint.com

EU Residents To Pay For Economic War Against Russia - Venezuelan Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:10 AM

EU Residents to Pay for Economic War Against Russia - Venezuelan Defense Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The economic war against Russia is hurting mainly European citizens, and its consequences will also hit the authors of the sanctions, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"An economic war like the one that is being imposed on Russia is returning to those who unleash it... The European nations are paying for the consequences," Padrino López said during a meeting with commanders.

He said the crisis in Ukraine has caused a shortage of food at the global level.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

