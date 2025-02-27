Open Menu

EU Response To US Tariff Hikes Will Be 'proportionate': Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:37 PM

EU response to US tariff hikes will be 'proportionate': Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that if the United States went ahead with 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, the bloc's response would be "proportionate"

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that if the United States went ahead with 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, the bloc's response would be "proportionate".

"We are going to defend our interests against those who want to attack European economies with tariffs that are completely unjustified and that also covertly threaten our economic sovereignty," the Socialist premier said during a speech in the northern Spanish town of Zamudio.

"We in the European Union ... are going to adopt measures in response that are proportionate to that challenge," he added.

US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union as frictions soared between Washington and its European allies.

He said the new tariffs would hit products including cars, adding that the EU has "really taken advantage of us."

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

18 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

18 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

18 minutes ago
 PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid ..

PML-N KP provincial organisation, ex-senator Zahid Khan meet Nawaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal ..

Court adjourns hearing of Asad Qaiser's acquittal plea

4 minutes ago
Drug trafficker convicted

Drug trafficker convicted

4 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

16 minutes ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on identifying challenges related to defen ..

Seminar on identifying challenges related to defence exports held

4 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

21 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World