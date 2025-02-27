EU response to US tariff hikes will be 'proportionate': Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that if the United States went ahead with 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, the bloc's response would be "proportionate"

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that if the United States went ahead with 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, the bloc's response would be "proportionate".

"We are going to defend our interests against those who want to attack European economies with tariffs that are completely unjustified and that also covertly threaten our economic sovereignty," the Socialist premier said during a speech in the northern Spanish town of Zamudio.

"We in the European Union ... are going to adopt measures in response that are proportionate to that challenge," he added.

US President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to impose 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union as frictions soared between Washington and its European allies.

He said the new tariffs would hit products including cars, adding that the EU has "really taken advantage of us."