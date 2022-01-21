EU Restoring Minimal Presence in Kabul for Humanitarian Reasons - Stano

The European Union began restoring a minimal presence of international staff in its mission in Afghanistan to monitor the humanitarian situation and facilitate assistance to the Afghan people, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday, adding that it does not mean recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) rule in the country

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The European Union began restoring a minimal presence of international staff in its mission in Afghanistan to monitor the humanitarian situation and facilitate assistance to the Afghan people, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday, adding that it does not mean recognition of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) rule in the country.

"The EU has started to re-establish a minimal presence of international EU Delegation staff to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and monitor the humanitarian situation. Our minimal presence in Kabul must not in any way be seen as recognition. This has also been clearly communicated to the de facto authorities (of Afghanistan)," Stano said.