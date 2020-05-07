UrduPoint.com
EU Retail Trade In March Falls By 10 Percent From February Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

The volume of retail trade recorded in March in the European Union fell by 10 percent compared to February after businesses across the bloc were forced to close as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the EU's statistical commission Eurostat said in a press release on Thursday

Across the European Union, the volume of textile trade fell by 40 percent from February to March, and a 21 percent decline was observed in the non-food retail sector, Eurostat confirmed.

Additionally, trade volume for computers and books, electronic goods and furniture, and gasoline all fell by more than 16 percent in the space of one month, the commission reported.

The retail volume of food sales in the European Union increased by 4.7 percent between February and March, making it one of a handful of retail sectors to record growth.

According to Eurostat, retail volume in the EU increased by 0.3 percent each month from March 2010 to 2019.

Countries across the European Union enforced social distancing measures in March as the coronavirus disease began to spread rapidly across the continent. After weeks of self-isolation, several member states, including Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, are gradually easing lockdown measures and allowing a greater number of businesses to reopen and serve customers.

