EU Reviewing Decision Of Belarus To Ban Transit Of Certain Goods From Lithuania

Published February 03, 2022 | 09:41 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The European Commission is currently reviewing Minsk's decision to ban railway transit of oil products and fertilizers from Lithuania and assessing the response measures, the commission's spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are currently looking into it and assessing the measures. We cannot comment further at this stage," the spokesman said.

