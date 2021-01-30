EU Revises Plans to Control Coronavirus Vaccines Exports to Northern Ireland - Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The European Commission said it had decided to ensure that Northern Ireland - which is a part of the Single European Market - would be exempted from the need to get authorization for purchasing coronavirus vaccines from the bloc.

On Friday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the exports of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus, would require authorization. The decision on limiting the exports of vaccines was made in the European Union after the AstraZeneca company announced delays in vaccine supplies citing production problems but reaffirmed its commitments on deliveries to the United Kingdom.

Both the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland have expressed concerns over the EU plans.

"To tackle the current lack of transparency of vaccine exports outside the EU, the Commission is putting in place a measure requiring that such exports are subject to an authorization by Member States. In the process of finalization of this measure, the Commission will ensure that the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected. The Commission is not triggering the safeguard clause," the European Commission said on late Friday in a statement.

The European Commission also vowed to publish the full text of the new regulation on Saturday after its adoption.