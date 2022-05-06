UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 02:57 PM

EU Revising 6th Sanctions Package as 6 States Having Issues With Proposed Oil Ban - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) EU ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, with six member states expressing objections to different aspects of the proposed oil embargo, a source told Sputnik.

"EU ambassadors are meeting again this morning to discuss the sixth sanction package against Russia with several member state representatives having issues on the implementation and the parameters of the oil embargo against Russia, among them the countries with the most objections on aspects of the framework are Hungary, Greece, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria, for different reasons each country," the source said.

Three member stats � Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary � mainly disagree on the timeline for the oil embargo implementation, the source explained, while Greece, Malta and Cyprus have issues with the aspects regarding the transfer of Russian oil with vessels under their flag.

The meeting is expected to be long, the source added, noting that it is not clear if there is an agreement on Friday, as there are a lot of issues to solve with these countries.

