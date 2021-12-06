EU Right-Wing Parties Seek to Form Coalition in Current Session of Parliament - Le Pen

UrduPoint.com

European conservative parties intend to form a united right-wing coalition during the current session of the European Parliament to combat EU attempts to prevent individual nations from preserving their identity, the leader of the French National Rally Party, Marine Le Pen, said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, published on Monday

"We want to create a united group in Strasbourg as soon as possible, I hope, during this session of the European Parliament," Le Pen said.

The coalition would stop the European Union from freely imposing disadvantageous solutions on its member states, she said.

"When we split up, the European Commission, like a sniper, shoots at each of us separately. At Poland, Hungary. But when we unite, it will be much more difficult for it," she said.

The politician stressed that the leaders of conservative parties cannot accept the fact that the European Commission tries to impose policies contrary to the interests of the European peoples by threatening them.

"They (the peoples) are deprived of the ability to defend their borders, preserve their identity, their values, cultural codes, customs. This is the guiding idea that unites us," she concluded.

On Saturday, Warsaw hosted a meeting of the leaders of conservative parties from around the European Union. The event was attended by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the French National Rally Party, Marine Le Pen, and Hungarian Prime Minister who is also the leader of the Hungarian Civil Union party, Viktor Orban. The leaders discussed actions to bring change to the European Union, which they accuse of taking steps outside its competence, breaking EU law and acting like a super-state.

