EU Rights Commissioner Releases Letter to Russian Interior Minister on Protest Policing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) EU Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Thursday released a letter addressed to Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev with concerns over the law enforcement practices during demonstrations in Russia in recent weeks.

"I am writing to you to raise certain human rights issues related to the policing of demonstrations that have taken place in many Russian cities over the last few weeks," the letter, dated February 5, read.

According to the EU commissioner, the Russian authorities failed to keep some of their commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights, in particular with regard to "tolerance and restrained toward peaceful assemblies in situations where relevant procedures and formalities have not been followed."

Citing international human rights standards as prescribing that national COVID-19 restrictions on public assembly be necessary and proportionate, Mijatovic voiced concerns that these criteria were not met in Russia.

"I was particularly dismayed to receive numerous reports of excessive use of force and violence against peaceful protesters by servicemen exercising public authority during those demonstrations," Mijatovic wrote.

The commissioner also raised concerns over the "unprecedented number of individuals apprehended all across Russia" during the demonstrations, including journalists, as well as the alleged mistreatment of some of them while in custody.

Mijatovic requested clarifications from Kolokoltsev on all the issues she raised in the letter and voiced a readiness to continue "a constructive dialogue" with him on the matter. The commissioner also asked to be kept informed of actions taken by the Russian government to prosecute any human rights violations during the demonstrations.

Unauthorized demonstrations were held in different Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, whom the court sentenced to 2.5 years for financial fraud. While Mijatovic described the demonstrations as "predominantly peaceful," there exist abundant footage on the internet of unprovoked brutal attacks against police officers by protesters. Criminal cases were launched into these attacks, involving both organizers and regular attendees.

According to the Russian Union of Journalists, more than 100 media workers were injured or detained during the demonstrations. The union called on the Russian Interior Ministry to work out a common protocol for all law enforcement agencies on press checks while on duty. Commenting on the matter to Sputnik, the union's head, Vladimir Solovyov, pointed to the liability of officers for the assault of journalists and their excessively lengthy detention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stood up for the human right to peaceful assembly but stressed that any related activities must remain within the prevalent legal frameworks. The Kremlin, in turn, has slammed the unauthorized protests as "provocation" and discouraged foreign officials from dictating Moscow how to handle it, as conveyed by spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the eye-catching similarity of all critical reactions coming in from abroad, calling on foreign partners to respect Russia's sovereign right under international law to practice independent domestic affairs.