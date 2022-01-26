EU risks self-inflicted wound with Russia sanctions

Western powers may be united on imposing sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, but they could be costly for Europe as it has vast economic ties with its bellicose neighbour

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Western powers may be united on imposing sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, but they could be costly for Europe as it has vast economic ties with its bellicose neighbour.

Russia is the European Union's third biggest source of imports after the United States and China, with the 27-nation bloc relying heavily on the energy-rich nation's supplies of gas.

This makes Europe more vulnerable than the United States economically if the West makes Russia pay for an invasion.

"Geographic proximity goes hand in hand with close economic and security implications and ties," Guntram Wolff, director of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, told AFP.

The United States and EU have threatened to hit Russia with sanctions after Moscow deployed more than 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine, raising fears of a looming invasion.

The EU already slapped sanctions on Moscow after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but Russia remains an important economic partner as the bloc's fifth biggest trade partner.

The EU's exports to Russia amounted to 81.5 billion Euros between January and November 2021, while the country shipped 142 billion euros the other way over the same period, according to EU data.

"This trading relationship is important to us," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier this month.

But, she added, "it is far more important to Russia".

Von der Leyen noted that the EU is Russia's biggest trade partner and the largest investor in the country.

But Russia holds a trump card: It supplies 40 percent of Europe's gas imports.

- 'Sanctioning itself' - Moscow could reduce supplies to the EU, which would send the bloc's already sky-high energy bills soaring even further in the middle of winter.

"Europe does not have the same room to manoeuvre" as Washington, said Olivier Dorgans, a lawyer at the Ashurst law firm who specialises in economic sanctions.

The bloc risks "sanctioning itself", Dorgans said.

Wolff said the EU has gas reserves that would last just "a couple" of weeks if Russia were to turn off the tap.

He said the EU could try to compensate with gas from Qatar, a close US ally with huge reserves. It is also the world's biggest exporter of liquified natural gas.

A senior US official said Tuesday that "contingency" plans were being drawn up to get Europe through the winter in case Russia moves to squeeze energy supplies.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden will host the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on January 31, and "ensuring the stability of global energy supplies" will be on the agenda.

"But it's going to be very difficult to compensate 100 percent of the Russian gas," Wolff said.

Gas supplies are not the only minefield.

Another punishment under consideration would be to cut Russia off the SWIFT network that connects the world's banks, a step earlier taken against Iran but not attempted against a major global economy.

Some 300 Russian banks and organisations are part of SWIFT, which connects 11,000 institutions across 200 territories.

Excluding Russia from the system would boomerang against companies that do business with the country.

Germany, which has major economic ties with Russia, is hostile to taking such a drastic step, according to a European diplomat who requested anonymity.

- 'Short-lived' economic fallout - Europeans could take more targeted measures to avoid hurting companies, Dorgans said.

"Instead of sanctioning all Russian banks, we could maybe start with those that are closest to Vladimir Putin's inner circle," he said.

"Maybe we wouldn't touch the gas sector, which is too important for Europe, and start instead with the oil sector," the lawyer said.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said a Russian military invasion of Ukraine would "adversely affect" the economy of the eurozone by pushing energy prices and inflation higher, harming household and corporate incomes.

But "any economic fallout would probably be fairly small and short-lived," Kenningham added.

"Other factors, not least the course of the pandemic, will continue to have much more influence on the economy," he said.