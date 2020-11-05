EU rule of law accord paves way for budget approval

The EU parliament and its 27 member states agreed Thursday to link the bloc's long-term budget to a mechanism requiring countries such as Hungary to uphold the bloc's democracy rules, officials said

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The EU parliament and its 27 member states agreed Thursday to link the bloc's long-term budget to a mechanism requiring countries such as Hungary to uphold the bloc's democracy rules, officials said.

The "provisional agreement" announced by the European Council overcomes parliament's refusal to approve the 1.1-trillion-euro EU budget -- and another 750 billion Euros in virus relief -- unless such a condition was applied.