EU Rule Of Law Report 'flawed', 'unfounded': Hungary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Hungary on Wednesday dismissed as "flawed" and "unfounded" a report from the EU Commission on democratic standards across the bloc which was highly critical of Budapest.

"The concept and methodology of the Commission's rule of law report is flawed, its sources are unbalanced and its content is unfounded," Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a statement on Facebook.

More Stories From World

