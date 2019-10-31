UrduPoint.com
EU Rules Out Possibility Of New Brexit Negotiations - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:04 PM

The European Union does not consider a possibility of new Brexit talks, the European Commission's Spokesperson Mina Andreeva said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The European Union does not consider a possibility of new Brexit talks, the European Commission's Spokesperson Mina Andreeva said on Thursday.

On October 29, the European Council decided to postpone Brexit until January 31 due to the UK parliament's failure to ratify a recently renegotiated Brexit deal.

"In this decision, the European Council, with the agreement of the UK, has made [it] clear that any reopening of the withdrawal agreement is excluded, so this is where we are now," Andreeva said.

On October 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations.

The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on December 12. The lack of the parliament's approval prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31, against the government's wishes, and led to the EU granting an extension until January 31.

