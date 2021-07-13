EU Rules Out Withdrawing Development Aid Workers From Afghanistan Despite Taliban Advance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Brussels intends to keep its development assistance personnel in Afghanistan for now as part of its support efforts to the war-torn Central Asian nation regardless of the scale of the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) offensive across the country, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"We are determined to continue our support, our assistance to the people of Afghanistan, and at this stage, we are not considering to withdraw our staff working on development assistance because this is the reason why we are there. We want to help them to develop," Stano told a press briefing.

He also expressed hope that the inter-Afghan warring parties would make progress toward a lasting peace agreement.

Afghanistan has faced a new wave of violence amid heavy confrontation between Talib militants and the Afghan security forces as foreign troops are leaving the country.