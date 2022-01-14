UrduPoint.com

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends On Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed To Resume It - Lavrov

EU-Russia Dialogue Depends on Whether Borrell Will Be Allowed to Resume It - Lavrov

Russia did not suspend relations with the EU, dialogue between the sides depends on whether EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be allowed to resume it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia did not suspend relations with the EU, dialogue between the sides depends on whether EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will be allowed to resume it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The minister recalled that he held talks with Borrell late last year on the sidelines of an OSCE meeting in Stockholm, saying that they are not avoiding each other.

"But I reminded: the ball is on the side of the European Union, we did not cut our relations. We spoke with Josep Borrell last year, and we are ready to communicate additionally. Everything depends on to what extent he will be allowed to resume dialogue with Russia and how constructive the issues that may be raised from their side will be," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

