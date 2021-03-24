EU-Russia Issue Raised by Lavrov to Be Discussed at Upcoming EU Summit - Kneissl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the absence of normal relations between Russia and the European Union will be on the agenda of the upcoming EU summit, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said that Russia does not have relations with the European Union as an organization because Brussels has destroyed existing ties by its "unilateral decisions." He, however, noted that Moscow was ready to build up ties on the basis of equality and the search for a balance of interests.

"This topic is on the agenda of the EU summit, which will be held in a few days, and in my opinion, it has defined the agenda in a new way, because it is no longer about individual sub-topics, like gas pipelines or [Alexei] Navalny, but it will be about exactly what minister Lavrov said," the former top diplomat said.

She noted that bilateral relations have been in long-term stagnation and "there is nothing new here." However, the politician went on, she was unaware of the consequences of the total blockage of the cooperation.

"What this will mean in reality - purely hypothetically, for example, if there was no European representation in Moscow, and no Russian representation in the EU, what the logical institutional consequence would be - I do not know," Kneissl said.

Speaking about Russia's bilateral cooperation with European countries, she noted that it has always been reciprocal and has even strengthened in some areas, despite the problems that have since emerged.