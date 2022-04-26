UrduPoint.com

EU, Russia Need To Reorganize Relations; Process Will Be Difficult, Long - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 10:05 PM

EU, Russia Need to Reorganize Relations; Process Will Be Difficult, Long - Borrell

The EU and Russia need to reorganize relations and agree on security guarantees, but the process will be long and difficult, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The EU and Russia need to reorganize relations and agree on security guarantees, but the process will be long and difficult, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes.

"Unless we choose to remain in perpetual tension or conflict, and this is certainly not the option preferred by the EU, we will need to find ways to reorganise the relationship between the EU and Russia and agree on security guarantees and mechanisms to allow for peaceful coexistence to take hold again.

This will for sure be a very difficult and lengthy process. The Russian leadership must first understand that its own security cannot and will not be attained at the expense of broader European security and that of its neighbours," Borrell said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Aust ..

US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Austin

2 minutes ago
 Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income S ..

Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income Support Cards' for minorities: ..

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili's Health Condition Dire, Needs Treatme ..

Saakashvili's Health Condition Dire, Needs Treatment Abroad - Health Official

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Reviewing Proposals for New Earth Observ ..

Roscosmos Reviewing Proposals for New Earth Observation Satellites - Senior Offi ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent to ..

Biden Pardons First Black Secret Service Agent to Serve on Presidential Detail, ..

17 minutes ago
 Asad Mahmood calls on NA Deputy Speaker

Asad Mahmood calls on NA Deputy Speaker

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.