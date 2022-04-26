EU, Russia Need to Reorganize Relations; Process Will Be Difficult, Long - Borrell

The EU and Russia need to reorganize relations and agree on security guarantees, but the process will be long and difficult, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The EU and Russia need to reorganize relations and agree on security guarantees, but the process will be long and difficult, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell believes.

"Unless we choose to remain in perpetual tension or conflict, and this is certainly not the option preferred by the EU, we will need to find ways to reorganise the relationship between the EU and Russia and agree on security guarantees and mechanisms to allow for peaceful coexistence to take hold again.

This will for sure be a very difficult and lengthy process. The Russian leadership must first understand that its own security cannot and will not be attained at the expense of broader European security and that of its neighbours," Borrell said in a statement.