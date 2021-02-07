UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogue Channels Should Remain Open - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogue Channels Should Remain Open - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday concluded his visit to Moscow and said that the EU-Russian relations are far from satisfactory adding that diplomatic channels should remain open.

Borrell visited Moscow from January 4 to 6. During the visit, Borrell had a wide-ranging discussion on the EU-Russia relations and the global geopolitical landscape with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also met with representatives of Russian civil society organizations.

"Diplomatic channels need to remain open, not only to de-escalate crises or incidents, but to hold direct exchanges, deliver firm and frank messages, all the more so when relations are far from satisfactory. I will debrief my EU colleagues on the outcome of my visit at the Foreign Affairs Council on 22 February, where we will have a dedicated discussion on EU-Russia relations, ahead of the strategic debate on EU-Russia relations at the March European Council," Borrell said as quoted by the EU External Action Service.

The EU top diplomat also said that Brussels was concerned about the situation with human rights in Russia and reaffirmed the EU call to release Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was sentenced by a court in Moscow to a 3.5-year prison term in a financial misdemeanor case.

Borrell also strongly condemned the decision of the Russian authorities to expel three European diplomats and rejected the allegations that "they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Civil Society Visit Brussels January February March All From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

6 minutes ago

President for undoing Indian evils, portrayal of P ..

7 minutes ago

EU-Russia Relations Far From Satisfactory, Dialogu ..

50 minutes ago

Edouard strikes again as Celtic edge past Motherwe ..

50 minutes ago

Ganna wins Etoile de Besseges fourth stage after b ..

51 minutes ago

Twitter suspends more than 200 accounts for raisin ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.