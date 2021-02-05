EU, Russia Should Agree to Avoid Meddling in Post-Soviet States' Internal Affairs - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The European Union and Russia should agree on key policy principles, including commitments to abstain from interfering in internal affairs of post-Soviet states, as well as other sovereign countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

According to the Russian minister, Moscow is ready to discuss issues related to the EU policies toward the post-Soviet space, namely the Transcaucasia and Central Asia, as the bloc is showing considerable interest in the region.

"In principle, I think it would be right for us to agree on principles that would include obligations not to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states, be it in the post-Soviet space, the Western Balkans or elsewhere," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Moscow expects that the EU will take into account Russia's legitimate interests around its borders, as well as in relations with its closest neighbors and allies when building its policy in these areas, the minister added.

During his traditional end-of-year press conference in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any foreign interference in settling sovereign states' domestic political issues had the effect of an explosive device, referring to the prolonged political crisis in Belarus. Moscow has repeatedly called on third countries to refrain from interfering in Belarus' domestic affairs and imposing related sanctions in a bid to influence the situation in the country.