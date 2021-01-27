UrduPoint.com
EU, Russia Should Cooperate, But Current Relations 'Far From Being Normal' - Putin

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Europe and Russia should cooperate, but their current relationship is "far from being normal," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

"Me, personally, I have [the same position as] the former distinguished political figure, Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who used to say that if the European culture would like to preserve itself and maintain its role as one of the cultural centers in the world, again, taking into account all the problems and tendencies of the world civilization development, Western Europe and Russia should be together.

And we cannot but agree with this. We share the same position and the same opinion," Putin said at the World Economic Forum.

"Today's situation is no doubt far from being normal. We have to come back to the positive agenda," the president said.

Russia and the EU should lead the dialogue honestly and free from past phobias and prejudices, Putin said.

