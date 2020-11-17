EU, Russia Should Join Hands to Unblock Situation in Belarus - Senior Italian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The European Union and Russia should work together to break a political impasse between the government and the opposition in Belarus, the chief of the Italian lower chamber's foreign affairs commission said on Tuesday.

"We think that we need to establish cooperation between Russia and the European Union in order to unblock the situation in Belarus and promote dialogue, so that new election would be held in accordance with international rules and with respect for human rights," Piero Fassino told a video conference with the Russian lower house's committee for international affairs.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests since early August, when the opposition refused to recognize incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's reelection. The EU has also rejected the election results and slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials whom it holds accountable for quelling the protests.

Political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second in the election, fled to Lithuania, from where she continues rallying support from European leaders.