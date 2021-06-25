UrduPoint.com
EU-Russia Summit Idea Failed Because Of 'Push Back, Constrain, Engage' Principle - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The initiative to organize a EU-Russia summit failed because of the EU policy of "pushing back, constraining and engaging" Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

"As we expected, the idea of resuming summits or holding at least one summit to begin with, fell into this Bermuda triangle, formulated by [EU foreign policy chief] Josep Borrell, I mean the [EU] principles in relations with Russia: push back, constrain and engage," Grushko said.

More Stories From World

