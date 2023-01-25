EU-Russia Trade Decreases Dramatically Since February 2022 - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) EU-Russia trade decreased dramatically since the beginning of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine in late February 2022, as the bloc restricted both exports and imports of some goods as part of sanctions, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"Considering seasonally adjusted values, both exports and imports dropped considerably below the levels prior to Russia's invasion. Russia's share in extra-EU imports fell from 6.4% to 3.8% between February 2022 and September 2022. Over the same period, extra-EU exports to Russia dropped from 2.3% to 1.1%," Eurostat said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the European Union's trade deficit with Russia plummeted to 9.7 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) in September 2022 after peaking at $19.6 billion in March last year, the statistical office added.

The department also examined developments for Russia's share in "six key products." The analysis showed that coal imports dropped from 45% in 2021 to just 13% in the third quarter of 2022, the biggest fall among other selected products.

Moreover, natural gas was sitting at around 18% in the third quarter of 2022, after a fall from 36%. Fertilizers dropped from 29% to 17%. Russian iron and steel imports shrunk from 16% to 5%. However, imports of the sixth product, nickel, showed a 1% increase despite all the tensions between the two actors.

The decrease in the EU-Russia trade is primarily driven by the sanctions campaign Western countries have launched against Moscow in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The European Union has, in particular, pledged to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has so far approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow. In addition to the price cap for Russian crude oil that went into effect on December 5, 2022, sanctions provide for a price ceiling on Russian refined products starting from February 5, 2023.