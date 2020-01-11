EU, Russia, US Should Play Role in Resolving Iran Crisis - Luxembourgian Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Tensions in the Persian Gulf and Iran should be resolved with the help of the European Union, Russia and the United States, Luxembourgian Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Friday.

"In 1975, during the era of the harsh Cold War, we got the Helsinki process started, and there should be an opportunity ” if our help is needed in this region, including the countries of the Persian Gulf and Iran, with the United States, Russia and Europe ” so that these countries sit down at the table and try to determine different principles, for example, on non-intervention and protection of sovereignty," Asselborn told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Such agreements should ensure that, in case of problems, communication channels are open, and it is possible to resolve issues via diplomatic, not military means, the minister added.

"This military nervousness should stop. I think this is of Primary importance," the top diplomat stressed.

On Friday, EU member states' foreign ministers are holding an extraordinary meeting in the Belgian capital of Brussels to discuss the ongoing crisis in Libya and the escalation in Iraq.

The situation in Iraq escalated following a US drone attack that killed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, on January 3.

In response to the assassination, IRGC launched missile attacks on two military bases housing US servicemen in Iraq on Wednesday. According to the Iraqi military, dozens of missiles struck the country's Ain Al Asad and Erbil airbases. However, according to Washington, US forces were unharmed by the attack.