EU-Russian Relations Cannot Be Reduced on Question of Navalny - EU Spokesman

BRUSSELS/MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The relations between the European Union and Russia cannot be limited to the Navalny case since the EU has to conduct a dialogue with Moscow on other important issues, such as the situation in Ukraine, European Commission foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny returned to Russia on Sunday after receiving treatment in Germany following a suspected poisoning in Siberia. Berlin claims that German doctors found evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's body, which is refuted by Moscow. Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport upon arrival over multiple violations of probation.

"The EU-Russian relations can not be reduced only on the question of Mr. Navalny, remembered that we have also the situation in Ukraine, that we have to deal with Russia when it comes to the full implementation of the Minsk accords," Stano said at a press briefing.

The spokesman refused to comment on the EU position regarding the implementation of fresh sanctions over the recent detainment of Navalny, stressing that the bloc's sanction policy was designed in confidence.

"This is a process that takes place in the confidentiality and there is no point in trying to discuss the partial elements of this process in the public," Stano said.

The spokesman added that the relations between the EU and Russia were based on five guiding principles laid out in 2016.

"There are five guiding principles of the EU-Russia relations currently. These guiding principles have been defined back in 2016. They have not changed," Stano said.

In March 2016, the EU defined five guiding principles for EU-Russian relations. The bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk accords and strengthening ties with former Soviet republics. Furthermore, the EU announced that it would repel threats posed by Russia, cooperate with Moscow on certain issues, including the fight against terrorism, and promote dialogue between the European and Russian people.