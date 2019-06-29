EU, S. America trade deal a 'dark moment' for farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

European farmers and environmentalists have denounced a historic trade deal signed between the EU and South American countries as a "dark moment", warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :European farmers and environmentalists have denounced a historic trade deal signed between the EU and South American countries as a "dark moment", warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate.

The European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur sealed the blockbuster pact on Friday evening, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world's largest regional commercial accords.

Tough negotiations between the EU and the Mercosur countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- had repeatedly stalled because of European farmer sensitivities over the beef market.

Brussels said the EU's largest ever deal would save European companies more than four billion Euros ($4.5 billion) in trade duties every year.

But shortly after its announcement, the agreement sparked an angry backlash including from the Copa-Cogeca union, which represents 23 million farmers across the EU.

"This deal will go down in history as a very dark moment," Copa-Cogeca secretary-general Pekka Pesonen tweeted.

"A deal encouraging double standards trade policy and widening the gap between what is being asked from European farmers and what is tolerated for #Mercosur producers.

" Criticism was particularly strong in agricultural power houses like France and Germany.

The head of Germany's main farming union, Joachim Rukwied, on Saturday called the deal "totally unbalanced", saying it would threaten the livelihoods of "many family-run agricultural businesses".

Similarly, Christiane Lambert of France's biggest agricultural union FNSEA tweeted: "Unacceptable signature of a Mercosur-EU accord, which will expose European farmers to unfair competition and consumers to total deception." French environmentalist and MEP Yannick Jadot said it was "shameful" of the European Commission to have signed a pact with Brazil's far-right and climate-sceptic leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "good" deal, but said his government would remain "vigilant".

He welcomed that the yet-to-be-published accord explicitly referenced the Paris climate agreement and contained guarantees that it would "respect" the EU's environmental and sanitary standards.

But even within Macron's own camp, there was disunity over the deal, with MEP Pascal Durand calling it a "dark day".