EU Sanctions 11 Iranian Individuals, 4 Entities Over Crackdown On Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's morality police, due to violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September, according to a document published on the official website of the EU law.

The bloc accused Iran's morality police of using "unlawful force against women for not complying with Iranian hijab laws, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrests and detentions, excessive violence and torture."

The new Iranian entities under EU sanctions also include the Basij Resistance Force, the Cyber Defence Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, and the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran, abbreviated as FARAJA.

In addition, the list of sanctioned individuals includes Iranian officials related to the country's law enforcement forces and Issa Zarepour, the Iranian minister of information and communications technology.

The individuals and entities under the sanctions are prohibited from visiting the EU, with their assets frozen.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital. On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. Meanwhile, a series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities.

Tehran, in turn, said that the mass riots were planned from abroad and summoned ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and charges d'affaires of France in Iran in late September. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for overthrowing the Iranian government.

On October 4, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced the end of mass protests in the country.

