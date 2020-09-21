EU Sanctions 2 Persons, 3 Entities for Human Rights Abuses in Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Council of the European Union said on Monday that it decided to impose sanctions upon two people and three entities for human rights abuses in Libya and UN arms embargo violations.

"The Council today decided to impose targeted restrictive measures on two persons responsible for human rights abuses in Libya and three entities involved in violating the UN arms embargo in place for Libya. They will be added to the EU's list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures related to the Libyan conflict," the press release said.

According to the press release, the restrictions include "a travel ban and an asset freeze for natural persons, and an asset freeze for entities." Moreover, EU citizens and entities are prohibited from making any funds available for sanctioned individuals and entities.

The Council of the European Union once again called on all parties to respect human rights and the international law and pledged to hold anyone violating them accountable.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the non-involvement of third parties in the conflict.