EU sanctions 22 Belarus officers over Ukraine invasion

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The European Union on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian military officers over Minsk's role in aiding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The six generals and 16 colonels were added to the EU blacklist because "Belarus is participating in a Russian unprovoked invasion against Ukraine by allowing military aggression from its territory," the official sanction document said.

The blacklist bans travel into the bloc and imposes asset freezes.