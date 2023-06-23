EU Sanctions 4 More Iranian Entities for Allegedly Supplying Drones to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The European Union on Friday added four Iranian organizations in the list of entities directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex, accusing them of allegedly supplying unmanned aerial vehicles to Moscow.

"The list includes four Iranian entities manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and providing them to Russia," the Council said in a statement.

In total, 87 entities from different countries were added to the sanctions list of the European Union on Friday.