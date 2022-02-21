UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions 5 Russian Nationals Over Undermining Territorial Integrity Of Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

EU Sanctions 5 Russian Nationals Over Undermining Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Union on Monday added five Russian nationals on the list of sanctioned individuals and organizations for "their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," according to the EU Official Journal.

"Following the organization, by the Russian Federation, of so-called elections for the State Duma (lower house) in the illegally annexed 'Autonomous Republic of Crimea' and City of Sevastopol in September 2021, the Council considers that five individuals should be added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement read.

Sanctions were imposed against Russian Lawmakers Aleksei Cherniak, Leonid Babashov and Tatiana Lobach, Sevastopol Electoral Commission Head Nina Faustova and her deputy, Aleksandr Chmyhalov.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Independence September

Recent Stories

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

2 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

2 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

2 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

2 hours ago
 Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Res ..

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility for Donbas to Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airpor ..

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>