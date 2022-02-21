EU Sanctions 5 Russian Nationals Over Undermining Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The European Union on Monday added five Russian nationals on the list of sanctioned individuals and organizations for "their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," according to the EU Official Journal.

"Following the organization, by the Russian Federation, of so-called elections for the State Duma (lower house) in the illegally annexed 'Autonomous Republic of Crimea' and City of Sevastopol in September 2021, the Council considers that five individuals should be added to the list of natural and legal persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the statement read.

Sanctions were imposed against Russian Lawmakers Aleksei Cherniak, Leonid Babashov and Tatiana Lobach, Sevastopol Electoral Commission Head Nina Faustova and her deputy, Aleksandr Chmyhalov.