EU Sanctions 7 Iranian Individuals Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The Council of the European Union announced on Monday imposing sanctions against an additional seven individuals over alleged human rights violations in Iran.

�"The Council decided today to impose a ninth package of restrictive measures on an additional 7 individuals responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran," it said in a statement.

The new restrictions target a deputy judge and a public prosecutor from Isfahan responsible for the trials against protesters Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqoubi, who were executed last month over alleged armed assault against security officers. The new sanctions also target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' commander in Isfahan, who is believed to have spearheaded the elite military force's crackdown on the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in November 2022.

Other targets on the list include provincial governors and high-ranking security officials whose actions during the mass protests in Iran in 2022-2023 allegedly caused "numerous deaths and injuries, including to children."

The total number of targets of EU sanctions against Iran has reached 223 individuals and 37 entities. Restrictions include asset freezes, travel bans and barred access to funds and resources, as well as a ban on exports to Iran of equipment that can be used for "internal repression" and surveillance.