BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against eight more people for undermining the "territorial integrity of Ukraine.'

"The Council today decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 8 individuals for actively supporting actions and implementing policies that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The persons added to the EU sanctions list include law enforcement officials - judges, prosecutors and security officers - responsible for enforcing Russian law in the illegally-annexed Crimea and Sevastopol," the council said in a statement.

The sanctions list, imposed in 2014, now includes 185 individuals and 48 entities.