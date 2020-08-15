UrduPoint.com
EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Be Only Individual - Polish Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

EU sanctions against Belarus, which has been engulfed in violent protests following a presidential election, will only be individual, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Saturday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) EU sanctions against Belarus, which has been engulfed in violent protests following a presidential election, will only be individual, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Saturday following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

On Friday, the bloc rejected the results of the Belarusian presidential election and began working on sanctions against those responsible for violence and fraud.

"We have been discussing how to prevent sanctions from targeting ordinary people. We decided that we should avoid this. People occupying leadership positions must be sanctioned," Czaputowicz said at a press conference.

