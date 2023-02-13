EU Sanctions Against Rosatom Under New Package Unlikely As Several States Oppose - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The new package of the EU sanctions against Russia is unlikely to target Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom as several countries oppose the idea, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Politico reported earlier in the day that the EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the new package on Wednesday.