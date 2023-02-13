UrduPoint.com

EU Sanctions Against Rosatom Under New Package Unlikely As Several States Oppose - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

EU Sanctions Against Rosatom Under New Package Unlikely as Several States Oppose - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The new package of the EU sanctions against Russia is unlikely to target Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom as several countries oppose the idea, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Politico reported earlier in the day that the EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the new package on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

1 hour ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

1 hour ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.