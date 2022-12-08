EU Sanctions Against Russia Can Include 169 Defense, Security Organizations - Reports

New EU sanctions against Russia can affect some 169 organizations providing goods that contribute to the development of the Russian defense and security sector, Politico reported on Thursday, citing obtained documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) New EU sanctions against Russia can affect some 169 organizations providing goods that contribute to the development of the Russian defense and security sector, Politico reported on Thursday, citing obtained documents.

The EU could also include drone engines, chemical and biological equipment, riot control agents and electronic components under new sanctions, according to the newspaper.

Among other things, the sanctions could be applied to goods used in aviation and space industry.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented proposals for a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the EU executive body proposes imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals, including politicians and the military.