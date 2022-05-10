EU Sanctions Against Russia Cannot Be Lifted Despite Effect on Germany - Baerbock

Sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted until the conflict in Ukraine is over even if they have a negative effect on Germany and its economy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Sanctions against Russia cannot be lifted until the conflict in Ukraine is over even if they have a negative effect on Germany and its economy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"At that point on February 24, when the Russian president made it clear that he had no intention of negotiating and that he was lying to our faces, we changed our political course in that regard...

It is important that every step that we talk about publicly has been previously thought through in a way that we can endure in the long term. I made it clear on the issue of sanctions. Sanctions cannot be lifted if we feel it has an economic effect in Germany. No! Not until Ukraine is free again," Baerbock said during a press conference.

The minister claimed that Europe can no longer hope for a mutual understanding with Russia and cannot afford to make concessions to Moscow after it launched its operation in Ukraine.