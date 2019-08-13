UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Sanctions Against Russia Hurt Trade, German Economy - AfD Politician

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

EU Sanctions Against Russia Hurt Trade, German Economy - AfD Politician

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party advocates terminating sanctions against Russia and normalizing relations with Moscow, Andreas Kalbitz, the leader of AfD's Brandenburg branch, said Tuesday.

In 2014, EU countries began introducing economic sanctions on Russia, which responded with a food embargo on the bloc's foodstuffs. In late June, the European Union officially extended its sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.

"Alternative for Germany has been consistently for lifting of the economic sanctions against Russia. The economic sanctions have changed nothing. On the contrary, they have harmed the German-Russian trade, harmed the German economy," Kalbitz told reporters.

He also pushed back against accusations of his party having obsequious attitudes toward Russia in general, and President Vladimir Putin in particular, saying that AfD considers Russia to be a stabilizing factor, vital to peace in Europe.

When asked by Sputnik about a possible contradiction between that position and certain revisionist opinions regarding Germany's role in two World Wars held by some of his party members, Kalbitz answered that those statements had been discussed and that additional clarifications were necessary.

AfD rose to prominence after the 2015 migrant crisis, channeling popular discontent with Berlin's open-door policy. During the latest Federal election, AfD got 12.6 percent of the vote, becoming the largest opposition party in German parliament. The party has been accused by the European political establishment of being a political tool of Moscow and harboring pro-Nazi sympathies at the same time. In 2017, Bjorn Hocke, then-head of AfD's Thuringia branch, called for a revision of "historical memory" in Germany and criticized the Holocaust Memorial on Berlin.

Related Topics

Election World Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Vote German European Union Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Same January June 2017 2015 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

18 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.