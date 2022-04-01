EU Sanctions Against Russia Negatively Affecting Lives of Europeans - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The EU sanctions against Russia are negatively affecting lives of the Europeans and Moscow hopes that Brussels will understand that the confrontation with in bilateral relations is not in its interests, Director of the Department of European Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Kobrinets told Sputnik.

"The EU actions will not be left without response. Hopefully, the EU countries will understand that the confrontation is not in its interests. Brussels' irresponsible sanctions are already negatively affecting the everyday lives of ordinary Europeans," Kobrinets said.