EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Will Not Remain Unanswered - Zakharova

EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Will Not Remain Unanswered - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) EU sanctions against Russian officials over the incident with Alexey Navalny will not remain without a proper response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the EU introduced the restrictions officially. The sanctions list includes Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service; first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergey Kiriyenko; and four other high-ranking officials.

"These steps, as you understand, will not remain without our due reaction.

Once again, we call on the EU to return to the international legal field, stop dividing states into worthy and unworthy of a status of geopolitical partner and choose stable and progressive interaction, rather than exacerbating confrontation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the European Union that its aspiration for blaming Russia for the situation with Navalny will become a "litmus test" for relations, she said.

"We regret to state that our words were not heeded," Zakharova said.

