EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target 70 Individuals, Part of Druzhba Pipeline - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The new package of EU sanctions against Russia will include restrictions against 70 individuals and a ban on transportation of oil via southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, Polish Permanent Representative to the EU Andrzej Sados said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions will be imposed on 70 people, who are responsible, among other things, for the illegal deportation of children, more than 30 business entities that circumvent sanctions, support Russian military efforts. There are Polish postulates regarding the full imposition of sanctions on the southern (branch of) Druzhba, there is also a ban on entry for Russian cargo trailers," Sados told reporters in Brussels, as aired by Polish television.

Meanwhile, an EU source told Ria Novosti that the formalization of sanctions will be completed by Friday, and then they will be published in the EU official journal.